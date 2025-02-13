Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 13.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 124,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $26,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $210.01 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.