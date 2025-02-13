Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 178.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in Maximus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maximus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $484,841.61. This represents a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.52 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.