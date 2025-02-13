McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $307.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

