McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $307.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,592,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,803,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

