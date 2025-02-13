Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $935.00 at Tigress Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $645.00 to $935.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $725.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $727.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $634.08 and a 200-day moving average of $579.77. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.82, for a total value of $25,622,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total value of $635,527.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,936,593.60. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,198 shares of company stock worth $515,102,208 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

