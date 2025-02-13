Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $164.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $164,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Financial LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,443,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 343,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,348,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $275.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

