Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,194,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $275.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day moving average is $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.