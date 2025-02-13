Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 434.4% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

MPWR stock opened at $699.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $625.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $752.19. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

