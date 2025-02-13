Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average is $201.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.