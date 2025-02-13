Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

GL opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. This trade represents a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,412. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Globe Life by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

