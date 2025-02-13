Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Price

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

