Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

HON stock opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.18. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

