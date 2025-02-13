Morgan Stanley Lowers Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $24.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

AMKR opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

