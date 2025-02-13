National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:AND FY2026 Earnings

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.86.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
TSE:AND opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.73. The company has a market cap of C$860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$48.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
