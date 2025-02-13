National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Lowered by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in National Grid were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 267.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

