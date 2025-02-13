Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Newmont Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

