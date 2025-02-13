Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.55). Approximately 25,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 27,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.54).

Northern Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.54.

Northern Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.