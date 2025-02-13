Ntt Data (NTDTY) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ntt Data to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ntt Data and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ntt Data
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|Ntt Data Competitors
|337
|2085
|3158
|119
|2.54
As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 18.78%. Given Ntt Data’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ntt Data has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Ntt Data and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ntt Data
|$30.25 billion
|$923.70 million
|28.55
|Ntt Data Competitors
|$2.55 billion
|$158.10 million
|89.62
Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ntt Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data’s peers have a beta of 2.72, indicating that their average share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Ntt Data and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ntt Data
|3.20%
|5.19%
|1.99%
|Ntt Data Competitors
|-622.02%
|-107.60%
|-15.81%
Summary
Ntt Data beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About Ntt Data
NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.
