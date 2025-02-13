nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) and JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Head-To-Head Analysis

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) and JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nVent Electric and JBT Marel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric $3.01 billion 3.70 $567.10 million $1.96 34.45 JBT Marel $1.66 billion 2.40 $582.60 million $5.39 23.32

JBT Marel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nVent Electric. JBT Marel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nVent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

nVent Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. JBT Marel pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. nVent Electric pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBT Marel pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

90.1% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of JBT Marel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of nVent Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of JBT Marel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and JBT Marel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric 10.09% 14.52% 7.27% JBT Marel 10.25% 10.16% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for nVent Electric and JBT Marel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 0 6 0 3.00 JBT Marel 0 0 1 0 3.00

nVent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. JBT Marel has a consensus price target of $143.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given nVent Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than JBT Marel.

Risk and Volatility

nVent Electric has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBT Marel has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nVent Electric beats JBT Marel on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. It serves baby food, bakery and confectionery, citrus processing, fruits and nuts, juices, non-food, pet food, pharmaceutical, plant- based beverages and protein, poultry, meat, and seafood, ready meals, oils, soups, sauces, seasoning and dressings, automotive, building material, tissue, paper, and packaging, hospitals, pharma and life sciences, fast moving consumer goods, manufacturing, warehousing, and other industries. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, sales representatives, and technical service teams. The company was formerly known as John Bean Technologies Corporation and changed its name to JBT Marel Corporation in January 2025. JBT Marel Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

