Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 5.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oakley Capital Investments
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.