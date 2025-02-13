Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

