OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 2,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

