OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 2,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.