Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired Rep. James Comer

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on January 21st.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/2/2025.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $117.39 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $118.66. The stock has a market cap of $267.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,833,085 shares of company stock valued at $924,999,929 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.