Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,888,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,015,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after buying an additional 151,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 25.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

