Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Barclays started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 824,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 206,573 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,279,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,259,000 after buying an additional 643,238 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

