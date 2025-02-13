PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 134,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,495,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 155,291 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

