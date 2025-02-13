Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Price

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $147.27 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average is $189.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,592.18. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,230 shares of company stock worth $6,379,187. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,441,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

