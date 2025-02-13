PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stake Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in PJT Partners by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PJT Partners by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE PJT opened at $173.03 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.51 and a 1 year high of $190.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

