ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Financial Survey

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -134.31% -71.58% -19.70% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -184.40% -158.14%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $7.05 million 25.95 -$30.43 million ($0.32) -7.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.20 million ($0.30) -4.80

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProQR Therapeutics and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 294.35%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

