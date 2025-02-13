Q2 EPS Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive Decreased by Analyst

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $11.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.69. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $13.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.69 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,324.30 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,244.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,192.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

