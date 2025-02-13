Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q32 Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Q32 Bio Trading Down 7.6 %

Institutional Trading of Q32 Bio

Shares of Q32 Bio stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.32. Q32 Bio has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Q32 Bio by 199.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Q32 Bio by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

