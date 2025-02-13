Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

QTTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Q32 Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Q32 Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Q32 Bio Stock Down 7.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Q32 Bio stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Q32 Bio has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,422,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Q32 Bio by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 246,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Q32 Bio by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q32 Bio by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

