QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,052 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $3,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 39.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,689 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in QuinStreet by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
QuinStreet stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.36 and a beta of 1.06. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
