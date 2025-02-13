Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.68 and a 200 day moving average of $306.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

