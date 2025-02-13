Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Reduced by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

