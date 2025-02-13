Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,489,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

REGN stock opened at $663.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

