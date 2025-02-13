Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kellanova stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:K opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,322,000 after buying an additional 281,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,489,000 after buying an additional 731,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after buying an additional 158,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $285,126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 869.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after buying an additional 2,313,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,146,812. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

