Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paragon 28 stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paragon 28

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $1,517,132.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,738,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,392,437.92. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,086 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.