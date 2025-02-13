Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $318.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.95. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $245.04 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -318.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Barclays raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.08.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

