Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in CACI International stock on January 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Get CACI International alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

CACI International Price Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $354.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $351.38 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.