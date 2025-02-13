Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

CRNX stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,950,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,690,000 after acquiring an additional 358,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,838,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,793,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,427.56. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

