Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock on January 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

