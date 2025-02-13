Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REZI opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

