RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 37 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,839 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 222.3% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $336.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.68 and a 200 day moving average of $306.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.