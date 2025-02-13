Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 610,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 366,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,529 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.6% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,383,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,567,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 978,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

RITM stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

