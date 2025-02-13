Robert W. Baird Lowers SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $175.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SPSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.28. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $147.27 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,404,000 after buying an additional 104,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

