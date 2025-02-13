Roth Mkm Lowers Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ON. UBS Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 675.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 22.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Onsemi by 5.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Onsemi by 35.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

