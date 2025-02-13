Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

View Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

NYSE:AEM opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $101.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,034,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,570,000 after purchasing an additional 190,314 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.