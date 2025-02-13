Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

EHC stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

