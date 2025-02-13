Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.65.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average is $174.33.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 73.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

