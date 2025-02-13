Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

